2 Teens Killed In Christmas Crash In Region

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, on Route 52 near Sullivan Avenue in Liberty, when a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck collided with a 2003 Toyota Corolla, according to the Village of Liberty Police Department.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 17-year-old Orange County resident Hannah Reggio of Middletown, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center but later died of her injuries. A 15-year-old passenger, Joseph Young of Fallsburg, was transported to Garnet Catskill Medical Center, where he also succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 57-year-old man, was treated for injuries at Garnet Catskill Medical Center and later released.

The names of the deceased were released on Thursday, Dec. 26, following notification of their families.

The cause of the crash remains under active investigation by the Village of Liberty Police Department, with assistance from the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident,” police said in a statement.

