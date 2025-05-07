2 Teens Charged In Car Theft Spree: Guns, Ammo, Stolen Goods Found In Hudson Valley, Cops Say

The arrests followed an investigation by the New Windsor Police Department, which began on Monday, May 5 after a series of overnight thefts from vehicles in a neighborhood on the town’s west side, the department announced on Wednesday, May 7.

On Wednesday, with help from City of Newburgh Police, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Bush Avenue in Newburgh, police said.

Inside, officers recovered a large cache of items linked to the larcenies, including ID and credit cards; replica AR-15 rifles; several handgun magazines; and ammunition.

Three people were arrested, including Michael Flores, age 18, of Newburgh, and two teens aged 17 and 15, police said.

All three face multiple charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The 15-year-old was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16.

All three were processed, issued appearance tickets, and released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed. Authorities urged residents to lock their vehicles, secure valuables, and report suspicious activity, especially overnight.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.