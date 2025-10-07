2 Teens Charged After Gun Goes Off During Fight Between Groups In NY: Police

The incident happened in Port Jervis at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, near Seward Avenue and Hammond Street, the Port Jervis City Police Department said on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Investigators said the confrontation involved two groups when one of the suspects, 18-year-old Anthony Longardino, allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot. The bullet struck a parked vehicle, police said, but no one was hit.

Longardino, of Port Jervis, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Middletown City Court and remanded to Orange County Jail on $30,000 cash bail, $60,000 bond, or a $90,000 partially secured bond pending his next court date.

Also arrested was 19-year-old Zane Staerker, of Huguenot, who was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, police said. He was released to Orange County Probation for monitoring after arraignment.

Staerker was treated for a leg laceration at Bon Secours Community Hospital and later discharged. No other injuries were reported.

The Town of Deerpark Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police also helped in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Jervis Police at 845-856-5101.

