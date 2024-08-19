2 People Rescued After Cars Crash, Flip Into Swift Water Below Parkway In Hudson Valley

The rescue happened on Sunday, Aug. 18 at around 4:30 p.m., when two vehicles crashed and flipped on the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown, eventually ending up in a stream 100 feet off the road, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Because of heavy rain that had just passed through the area, the normally small stream had turned into a "swift water scenario," the department said, adding that it was moving fast enough to knock a person off their feet.

Arriving fire crews found one person involved in the crash on the side of the stream closer to the parkway, who was immediately given medical care.

Meanwhile, the other two people in the crash were trapped on the opposite side of the water. To get to them, firefighters began setting up a rope-high line to ferry them across. However, when rescuers finished setting this up, they noticed that the stream was receding.

Crews then decided to lay a 24-foot ladder across the water that the victims could cross while holding on to the rope-high line. After everyone made it across the stream, the victims were taken to a nearby trauma center.

First responders then worked to remove the vehicles with help from a towing company.

