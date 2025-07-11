2 Officers Injured In Violent Traffic Stop Arrest In Rockland County, Police Say

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, July 10, in the Town of Ramapo, according to Ramapo Police.

Officers had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation when they discovered the 27-year-old driver from Nanuet had a suspended license, along with an active bench warrant from New Hempstead and an arrest warrant from Clarkstown, the department said.

When officers attempted to take the man into custody, police say he violently resisted, injuring both officers. Despite the struggle, the man was eventually subdued and arrested.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including second-degree felony assault, and was being processed at Ramapo Police Headquarters on Thursday night. His name has not yet been made public.

More information about the officers' conditions was not immediately available.

