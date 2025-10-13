Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Light Rain Fog/Mist 57°

SHARE

2 Neglected Dogs Found Tied Up Outside Without Food, Water In Rockland: Woman Charged, Cops Say

Two neglected dogs were rescued after being found tied up outside without food, water, or shelter in Rockland County, authorities said. 

Ramapo Police.

Ramapo Police.

 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

According to an update from the Town of Ramapo Police Department on Friday, Oct. 10, an officer was investigating an unrelated matter in the Village of New Hempstead several weeks ago when he noticed the two dogs in poor physical condition.  

Police said the animals appeared to lack basic necessities, including adequate food, water, and shelter. 

The officer contacted the Hudson Valley Humane Society, and with the help of a Ramapo Dog Control Officer, the dogs were removed from the property and taken for veterinary care, officials said.

Following the investigation, the dogs' owner — a 37-year-old woman from New Hempstead — was arrested and released pending a future court date, according to police. Her name was not made public.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE