2 Marines Killed In Crash During Convoy Movement Near Us-mexico Border

The incident happened during a convoy movement in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on Tuesday, April 15.

The two were supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border operations.

Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, age 28, of Fresno, California, was a combat engineer with the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division.

He enlisted in May 2022 and was promoted to lance corporal in August 2024. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera, age 22, of Riverside, California, was a combat engineer with the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He enlisted in March 2023 and was promoted to lance corporal in May 2024.

The three Marines were transported to University Medical Hospital, El Paso, Texas, where Aguilar and Gamino were pronounced dead.

The other Marine, also with the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, remains in critical condition.

"The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us," said Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, the commanding officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper. "I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

