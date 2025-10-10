2 Killed In Head-On Crash On Hudson Valley Highway

The Ulster County crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Kings Highway in Saugerties, near Sinsapaugh Lane, according to Saugerties Police.

A Toyota Corolla driven by a 65-year-old man from Waterbury, Connecticut, was traveling south when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Ford F-150 driven by a 19-year-old man from Lake Katrine.

The Toyota’s driver and a 61-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 19-year-old was taken to Health Alliance Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No tickets or arrests are anticipated, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Additional details about the victims were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

