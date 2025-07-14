Thunderstorm in Vicinity Light Rain 81°

2 Cars Go Up In Flames In NY Crash

A fiery two-car crash in Westchester was quickly brought under control thanks to the fast response of local firefighters.

The crash happened on Bear Ridge Road in Pleasantville. 

 Photo Credit: Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department
The incident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Friday, July 11, on Bear Ridge Road, just as members of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department were preparing to attend the Mount Kisco Fire Department Parade, the department said on Monday, July 14. 

Crews responded immediately and found both vehicles involved in the crash fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly found a water source and had water on the blaze within one minute, successfully knocking down the fire before it could spread further.

Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance Corps handled patient care at the scene. Details on injuries were not immediately released.

Fire crews remained on scene for about an hour before returning to service—just in time to march in the parade. 

