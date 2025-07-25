2 Arrested After Unlicensed Daycare Found In Rockland: 69 Kids Found At Unsafe Site, Cops Say

Both Aron Altman, 35, and Chana Altman, 35, both of Pomona, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child following a raid at 86 and 96 Maple Ave. in New City earlier this month, the Clarkstown Police Department announced on Friday, July 25.

According to police, these locations were the scene of a search warrant execution conducted on Monday, July 7, amid concerns about an unlicensed daycare, known as Camp Smiley.

During the investigation, police found around 69 children and 20 adults on-site. In the basement of one home, they discovered around 30 cribs, changing stations, and blankets. Although the basement was unoccupied at the time, authorities deemed the conditions alarming enough to involve Rockland County Child Protective Services, the department said.

Child Protective Services conducted a follow-up inspection on Tuesday, July 8, declared the facility unsafe, and ordered it closed, requiring all children to be sent home immediately.

Both Aron and Chana Altman were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Clarkstown Justice Court at a later date.

In addition to the criminal charges, the Town of Clarkstown has also filed Town Code violations, which will be handled by the Town Attorney’s Office in court.

