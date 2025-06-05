2-Alarm Blaze Tears Through Hudson Valley Home

The fire began around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, at a Middletown residence located at 75 Grand Ave., according to the Middletown Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately called for a second alarm due to the intensity of the flames.

The Slate Hill Fire Department’s FASTeam was dispatched to assist at the scene, while crews from Mechanicstown, Pocatello, and Howells fire departments provided standby support at Middletown’s Central Station.

Middletown crews launched what the department described as an “aggressive attack” on the flames and were able to achieve a quick knockdown, preventing the fire from spreading further.

Investigators from the Orange County Fire Investigators (OCFI) unit were also called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.