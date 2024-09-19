Head-On Crash: Pair Of 11-Year-Olds Injured In Rockland

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 3:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, on Sunny Ridge Road in New Hempstead.

According to Ramapo Police Lt. Thomas Dolan, officers responding to the crash found the two injured children who were riding a miniature dirt bike on the roadway.

An investigation found the two were driving the dirt bike westbound, on the wrong side of the road, when they struck a moving vehicle head-on, Dolan said.

Dolan said the two children were treated and transported to Westchester Medical Center in Vallaha.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and neither was wearing a helmet, Dolan added.

The operator of the car remained on scene and was not found to be at fault.

