18-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of Route 343 and Altamont Road in the town of Washington (Millbrook).

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, Blaine M. Hadden, age 18, of Millbrook, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 westbound on Route 343 when he entered the eastbound lane and struck a 2004 Toyota Tundra head-on.

Hadden, who had to be extricated by the Millbrook Fire Department, died from his injuries, Hicks said.

The driver of the Tundra, Todd Abrams, age 60, of Highland, was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

His passenger also received non-life-threatening injuries, Hicks said.

A fundraiser for the Hadden family to help pay for a funeral has raised more than $11,000.

Hadden was described as a "kind-hearted, vibrant young man with his whole life ahead of him."

The crash is under investigation by the State Police.

