18-Year-Old Caught With Child Sexual Abuse Material In NY: Sheriff

Wanderson Jimenez-Pinto of Southeast was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 2, following a search warrant executed at his residence, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, Oct. 6.

The investigation began in July 2025 after the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Working alongside special agents from Homeland Security Investigations in the Hudson Valley, investigators seized multiple electronic devices during the search, the Sheriff's Office said.

A forensic review of those devices revealed “numerous images and files” depicting child sexual abuse, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jimenez-Pinto was charged with nine counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and nine counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

He was arraigned in Kent Town Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility, with bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

