Hudson Valley Teens Killed In Christmas Crash Remembered For Kindness, Love

The crash, which happened in the Sullivan County village of Liberty on Wednesday, Dec. 25, claimed the lives of 17-year-old Orange County resident Hannah Reggio of Middletown and 15-year-old Sullivan County resident Joseph Young of Fallsburg, police said.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, on Route 52 near Sullivan Avenue, when a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck collided with a 2003 Toyota Corolla, according to the Village of Liberty Police Department.

Hannah, who was driving the Toyota, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her 15-year-old passenger, Young, was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills but also died of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 57-year-old man, was treated for injuries at Garnet Health Medical Center and later released.

Hannah’s family is now mourning her sudden loss and has since started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her funeral services. In the fundraiser, her family describes her as a "radiant light” who touched countless others with her warmth and kindness.

Hannah was eagerly anticipating her upcoming graduation from Middletown High School and looking forward to attending college to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer, her family added.

“Hannah’s impact on those around her was immeasurable,” her family shared through the fundraising campaign. “Her legacy is one of compassion, ambition, and love.”

As of Friday, Dec. 27, the fundraiser had collected over $8,400 out of a $20,000 goal.

Meanwhile, Joseph, who would have turned 16 the day after Christmas, is remembered by his family as a loving and independent young man who was always ready to lend a helping hand. They also started a GoFundMe page to collect donations for his services.

“He adored his little brother and sisters,” his family wrote in a fundraising campaign to cover his funeral costs. “If you ever got to speak with him, you know how big his heart was and how good his intentions. He was the center of our world even when he didn’t want to be.”

The family asked the community to keep them in their prayers during this unimaginable loss.

As of Friday, the page had raised over $7,900 out of a $13,000 goal.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Village of Liberty Police Department, with assistance from the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

