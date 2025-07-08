161 Now Confirmed Missing After Catastrophic July 4th Flash Flooding In Texas

The death toll has reached 109 statewide, Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Tuesday afternoon, July 8 at a press conference. A total of 94 of the deaths were in Kerr County in the state's Hill Country.

There remain five campers and one counselor from historic Camp Mystic in Kerr County are now unaccounted for. Initially, 27 girls who attended the camp were missing. Abbott said there likely could be more people missing.

Abbott said the flooding was more catastrophic than Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, in which 103 of the 107 killed were in Texas.

The flooding overwhelmed homes, camps, and roads as water rose more than 26 feet in just a few hours.

Officials said months’ worth of rain fell in under two hours.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit the Hill Country on Friday, July 1.

Trump approved a major disaster declaration, making federal funding available to affected individuals in Kerr County. Abbott declared a disaster across 15 counties.

