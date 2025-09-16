'Full-Throated Mouthpiece': Trump Roasts New York Times In $15B Lawsuit

The suit, filed Monday, Sept. 15 in the Middle District of Florida, targets the 2024 book "Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success," and a series of Times articles.

Trump claims they smeared him as a failed businessman propped up by his father’s wealth and accused him of tax fraud. His attorneys say the works were “false and defamatory,” published with “actual malice” to damage him during the 2024 election.

“These publications were filled with repugnant distortions and fabrications about President Trump,” the complaint states, alleging the reporting was “calculated to inflict maximum damage.” Trump claims the attacks hurt his reputation, business empire, and the stock value of Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social.

Trump announced the lawsuit in a Truth Social post: “Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he wrote.

"I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!"

The New York Times quickly fired back, calling the lawsuit meritless. “This lawsuit has no merit. It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting. The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics,” a spokesperson said. “We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor and stand up for journalists’ First Amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people.”

Trump is demanding a jury trial and at least $15 billion in damages.

