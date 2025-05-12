15-Year-Old Leads Cops On Multi-State Chase Into Rockland In Stolen Car, Crashes: Nysp

The pursuit began just after noon on Sunday, May 11, when troopers responded to a report of a vehicle being chased northbound on the parkway in the town of Clarkstown, New York State Police announced on Monday, May 12.

Investigators say the car, a 2024 Subaru, had been reported stolen out of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and was originally being pursued by the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway Police, who continued the chase into New York.

New York troopers joined the pursuit at Exit 7, but after two minutes and speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, they lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly after, though, the car was found crashed into a tree near Exit 8E in West Nyack in a heavily wooded area off the ramp.

The driver, identified only as a 15-year-old juvenile from Scranton, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. He was treated at Montefiore Nyack Hospital before being released to a legal guardian.

Two additional passengers were in the car but were not charged.

The teen driver was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. They were later issued a Family Court Appearance Ticket.

