15 Hurt In Falls, Prompting Large Recall Of Popular Winter Boots

The North Face is recalling about 15,200 pairs of Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, April 17. Around 5,900 pairs were also sold in Canada.

The issue stems from a faulty design where the top hook on one boot can catch the lace of the other, potentially making those wearing the boots fall. There have been 28 reported incidents involving the boots, including 15 minor injuries, according to the CPSC.

The boots cost about $165 and were sold nationwide between September 2024 and January 2025. They were sold online, along with retailers like REI, Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods, and The North Face.

The affected styles come in white, gray, tan, and black. Each has a lace-up front, the style number printed on the tongue, and the North Face logo on the side and insole.

Shoppers are urged to stop wearing the boots immediately. The North Face is offering free returns and full refunds – either to the original payment method, by check, or gift card.

You can learn more about the recall by calling 800-297-9150 or by visiting The North Face's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.