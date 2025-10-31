$1.4M Mansion Listing Goes Viral For All Wrong Reasons: 'Ugliest House I've Ever Seen'

That's been the reaction to a Massachusetts mansion after a post on Reddit highlighted some of the interesting interior design choices. The controversy over the $1.4 million Swansea home has drawn hundreds of comments, but hundreds of additional views to the Zillow listing.

A $1.4 million home at 48 Laurie Lane has gone viral after a Reddit post showed off its bizarre interior.

The nine-bedroom, six-bath house comes with a jacuzzi in the master suite, a four-car garage, and nearly 10,000 square feet of space. The lawn and exterior look impressive. Even critics agree the property itself has potential.

But once inside, the tone changes fast.

“Someone really spent all that money to ruin a perfectly good home,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Someone had a lot of money….and this is what they did with it,” another said.

“Looks like Trump’s White House,” someone else chimed in.

The home has been on the market for about three months. The listing recently dropped by $250,000, but that didn’t calm the online debate.

“You know how some people have to keep eating spicier and spicier food just to be able to taste anything?” one commenter wrote. “That’s what happened to this homeowner except with colors.”

The listing itself admits the home is one of a kind. “You will not find another home quite like this one,” it reads. And no one is arguing that.

