$14B+ Scheme: DOJ Charges 324 In Largest Healthcare Fraud Takedown Ever

A total of 324 people, including 96 licensed medical professionals, have been charged in connection with a staggering $14.6 billion in alleged healthcare fraud, DOJ announced on Monday, June 30.

Federal prosecutors say it’s the largest healthcare fraud takedown in US history, involving defendants across 50 federal districts and 12 State Attorneys General Offices.

Charges span a range of schemes that allegedly exploited programs like Medicare and Medicaid through fake billing, kickbacks, and opioid trafficking.

The crackdown also included seizures totaling $245 million in cash, cryptocurrency, luxury vehicles, and other assets. Officials said the sweep reflects a whole-of-government effort to dismantle criminal enterprises that profit by scamming health care systems and endangering lives.

One of the most brazen plots — dubbed Operation Gold Rush — involved a transnational organization that allegedly submitted $10.6 billion in fraudulent claims using the stolen identities of over one million Americans.

Authorities say that group operated using encrypted messaging, foreign straw owners, and shell companies to manipulate Medicare’s billing systems. Four suspects were arrested overseas in Estonia, while seven others were nabbed at US airports and borders attempting to flee the country.

“Make no mistake," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said, "this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities.”

Other highlights from the DOJ’s massive takedown:

$703 million scheme using AI-generated voice recordings to fake patient consent

$650 million in false claims tied to addiction treatment centers targeting Native populations and the homeless

$1.1 billion in fraudulent wound care charges involving elderly hospice patients

Over 15 million opioid pills allegedly distributed by criminal networks operating through pharmacies and clinics

The DOJ said its Data Analytics Team played a key role in flagging suspicious billing patterns, allowing federal agents to act quickly.

In addition to criminal charges, civil settlements totaling $34.3 million were also announced, along with the suspension of billing privileges for over 200 providers. Officials say more than $4 billion in false claims were prevented before being paid out.

