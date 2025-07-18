Mystery Illness Sickens Over 140 On Royal Caribbean Cruise, CDC Investigates

The gastrointestinal outbreak, which affected 134 of the 3,914 passengers and seven crew members, was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, July 11, the day the ship returned to Los Angeles after departing on Friday, July 4.

Those who fell ill during the voyage to Mexico experienced symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, though the exact cause of the illness remains unknown as health officials continue their investigation

Royal Caribbean responded by ramping up cleaning and disinfection protocols, isolating sick passengers and crew, and collecting stool samples for laboratory testing.

The cruise line also consulted closely with the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, which remotely monitored the situation and reviewed the ship’s outbreak response.

While norovirus is a common culprit in cruise ship outbreaks, the CDC has not yet identified the causative agent in this case.

The agency noted that cruise ships account for only about one percent of all reported gastrointestinal outbreaks, but the close quarters and shared facilities can make them particularly vulnerable to rapid spread.

