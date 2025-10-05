14 Shot, At Least 2 Killed After Rival Groups Open Fire In Crowded Downtown Area In Alabama

The shooting unfolded late Saturday night, Oct. 4, near the intersection of Bibb Street and Commerce Street in downtown Montgomery, the state's capital city.

Police said rival groups opened fire on each other in the middle of a crowd, turning a busy nightlife area into a scene of panic and tragedy.

Fourteen people were shot in total, including an adult woman and another person who died at the scene.

Among the injured were two juveniles, and three victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys. Authorities described the incident as a “senseless act of violence,” according to WBRC in Birmingham.

No arrests had been made as of early Sunday, Oct. 5, but officers are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage as the investigation continues.

The shooting has rattled Montgomery’s downtown, a popular destination for nightlife and tourism, and left the community searching for answers as authorities work to identify those responsible.

