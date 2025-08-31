$113M Luxury Beachfront Complex Sells Near Netflix's $1B New Jersey Campus

The 170-unit Ocean Gate community at 30 Ocean Boulevard in Long Branch — just steps from the beach — was acquired by Lincoln Equities in partnership with RWN Real Estate Partners and Avenue Realty Capital, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

“Ocean Gate is a highly amenitized property located in one of the fastest-growing areas of Monmouth County, which is what attracted Lincoln Equities to this asset,” said Niko Nicolaou of Cushman & Wakefield, which represented both the buyer and seller in the deal.

Built in 2023 as a condominium, the two-building complex offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with resort-style amenities including a heated pool, tiki bar, pickleball and volleyball courts, a fitness center, a clubhouse, and co-working spaces.

“With the highly anticipated development of Netflix’s East Coast campus nearby, along with the recent and continued expansion of the Monmouth Medical Center, there is no doubt that the population of Monmouth County will continue to grow,” Nicolaou said.

In May, Netflix officially broke ground on a $1 billion production studio in Fort Monmouth, launching what state officials say will become a premier East Coast hub for film and TV.

The massive 292-acre site, once home to a U.S. Army base, will be transformed into 12 state-of-the-art soundstages spanning nearly 500,000 square feet, plus support buildings and community-focused spaces, according to the Office of Governor Phil Murphy.

Lincoln Equities CEO Lance Bergstein called the Ocean Gate purchase “a unique opportunity to offer luxury condominium living that blends beach-front tranquility with city-style amenities at an accessible entry price point — making it an ideal option for both primary residents and second-home buyers looking to enjoy the best of the Jersey Shore.”

Ocean Gate sits just south of Pier Village and is close to dining, shopping, and transit options including NJ Transit and the SeaStreak ferry to Manhattan and Jersey City.

