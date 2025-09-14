$10M Sex Abuse Suit Names Dead New Jersey Teacher

The civil complaint, filed Sept. 8 in Bergen County Superior Court, claims the victim — identified only as S.B. — was abused between 1981 and 1982 by teacher Howard Schultz while attending the George G. White Elementary School in Hillsdale.

Schultz, who is now deceased, is named in the lawsuit through his estate. It wasn't immediately clear when Schultz died.

The lawsuit says the abuse began with touching and massaging and escalated to “more horrific and brutal abuse including but not limited to, oral sex and sodomy.” It alleges Schultz often kept another student from his classroom after school along with the plaintiff and abused them both.

The complaint says the abuse continued throughout the plaintiff’s second-grade year.

It also claims defendants regularly observed the plaintiff staying after school with Schultz and “knew or should have known Schultz was alone in his classroom with Plaintiff, a second grade student of a different teacher at GWE, as well as another male second grade student, after school when there was no legitimate reason for Schultz to have Plaintiff in his classroom or be alone with Plaintiff and/or another male second grade student and especially without any supervision by Defendants.”

Schultz was also named in a 2021 lawsuit by another former student who alleged abuse in 1981 and 1982, as reported by NJ.com. That case, which claimed Schultz abused two children at once in his classroom, was settled last year for $3 million during jury deliberations, NJ.com reports.

School officials and the Board of Education are accused of negligence, recklessness, and concealing Schultz’s behavior to protect the district’s reputation. “Defendants knew or should have known that Schultz was sexually abusing children and/or was not fit to serve as an employee,” the filing states.

The 28-page complaint includes counts of negligence, gross negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, negligent hiring, training, and supervision, and violation of the New Jersey Child Sexual Abuse Act. It claims the abuse caused lasting harm, including “severe psychological injuries, humiliation, depression, anxiety, and family turmoil.”

In a section titled Statement of Damages, the plaintiff requests $10 million in compensation, along with attorney’s fees, interest, and a jury trial.

