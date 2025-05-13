$10M Lie: Sweet-Talking Scammer Conned Hudson Valley Victim Out Of Thousands, Police Say

Lance Norman, 36, of Queens, was arrested on Monday, May 12, in connection with an elaborate Publishers Clearing House scam that targeted a victim in Columbia County, according to New York State Police.

A Chatham man told troopers he received a phone call claiming he had won $10 million and a new Mercedes-Benz. The caller instructed him that in order to claim the prize, he needed to pay taxes up front.

The victim handed over approximately $62,000 in cash to Norman during two in-person meetings in the city of Hudson, police said.

After the report was filed, Norman’s vehicle description was circulated to law enforcement agencies across the region. He was located and stopped by troopers in Westchester County, where a large sum of cash was found in his car, police said.

Norman later admitted to investigators that he met with the victim on two occasions and took the money, according to police.

He is charged with grand larceny and conspiracy, both felonies. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on Thursday, May 15.

New York State Police reminded the public to be wary of prize or sweepstakes scams, especially those demanding upfront payments, and to report any suspicious financial activity targeting older adults.

