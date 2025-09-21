100,000 Expected To Attend Charlie Kirk’s Funeral: What To Know, When To Watch

The service will be held at the stadium of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 21, near Phoenix, with doors opening at 8 a.m. Arizona time and the program beginning at 11 a.m., which is 2 p.m. Eastern.

The event will be covered live by multiple networks.

Fox News is devoting four hours of live "Remembering Charlie Kirk" coverage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, while NewsNation says its live programming begins at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The funeral, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will also be streamed on Kirk’s Rumble account. Additional details and updates are posted on Turning Point USA’s “Fight for Charlie” site.

Federal agencies have designated the memorial a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1, the same security posture used for events like the Super Bowl and the Boston Marathon.

In a memo distributed to law enforcement, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service, and ATF said they are “tracking several threats of unknown credibility” connected to attendees, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and members of Kirk’s family.

The memo warned that “violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders may view the memorial service or related events as attractive attack targets” given the high-profile attendees and international media attention, according to ABC News.

Turning Point USA, which Kirk co-founded in 2012 before later leading Turning Point Action, announced an extensive speaker lineup for the memorial, including: Kirk's widow, Erika, President Donald Trump; Vice President JD Vance; and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Click here for the full list of speakers.

All memorial attendees are being asked by Turning Point USA to wear their "Sunday Best" in the preferred color scheme of red, white or blue. A strict no-bag policy is in effect.

TPUSA has announced that indoor overflow accommodations will be available at the adjacent Desert Diamond Arena.

Kirk, age 31, a Chicago-area native who hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" and became a leading voice in the Republican Party’s populist MAGA movement, was shot and killed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

The killing that drew international attention and widespread condemnations of political violence.

How To Watch

TV: Fox News live coverage will be from 2–6 p.m. Eastern Sunday; NewsNation live coverage begins 1 p.m. Eastern.

Fox News live coverage will be from 2–6 p.m. Eastern Sunday; NewsNation live coverage begins 1 p.m. Eastern. Streaming: Fox News Digital, Kirk’s Rumble account will also carry a livestream: https://rumble.com/CharlieKirk

Fox News Digital, Kirk’s Rumble account will also carry a livestream: https://rumble.com/CharlieKirk In person: Doors open 8 a.m. Arizona time; program starts 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.