$100 For Your Thoughts? MTA Launches Spring Customer Satisfaction Survey—And It Could Pay

The MTA officially launched its Spring 2025 Customers Count Survey on Monday, April 21, giving riders of the subway, bus, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and Metro-North a chance to share their thoughts on the state of their commute.

The survey is open through Sunday, May 4. Oh, and there’s prize money on the line: participants will be entered to win one of fifty $100 OMNY cards.

“These surveys are essential for the MTA to understand what is working and where we can focus on to improve the customer journey,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara.

MTA officials said the surveys are taken seriously, with management across the board analyzing results to prioritize improvements.

In Fall 2024, more than 82,000 riders weighed in, with results showing increased satisfaction—especially among LIRR and Metro-North riders. LIRR satisfaction even hit 76%, thanks in part to better on-time performance and smoother transfers.

This time around, the MTA says the survey is shorter, more focused, and available in nine languages (plus phone assistance), making it easier than ever to speak your truth about your daily transit grind. Results of the survey will be available in the summer.

Click here to take the MTA’s Spring 2025 Customers Count Survey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.