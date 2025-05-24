1 Killed, 2 Injured After Explosion On Boat In Hudson River

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 24, off Manhattan near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to the US Coast Guard.

The incident, in the area of West 135th Street, was reportedly "linked to 'hot work' aboard a docked boat," the Coast Guard said.

The North River wastewater treatment plant is built on a 28-acre reinforced concrete platform over the Hudson River.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No pollution was reported in the Hudson River following the explosion, the Coast Guard said.

