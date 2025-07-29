The alleged attack happened just after midnight Tuesday, July 29, at a residence on Higgins Trail in Monroe, according to New York State Police.

Josue Huilca-Rea, 20, and Jony David Perez-Sanchez, 26, waited at the victim’s residence and physically attacked them when they arrived, stabbing the victim with a knife outside the home, police said.

The victim was initially taken to Aizer Health Center before being transferred by Kiryas Joel EMS to Garnet Health Medical Center. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Huilca-Rea was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, gang assault in the second degree, and menacing in the second degree.

Perez-Sanchez was charged with assault in the third degree, gang assault in the second degree, and menacing in the second degree.

Authorities did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack.

