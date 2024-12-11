Unconscious Person Rescued From Crashed Minivan In Monroe After Troopers Break Windows

The incident occurred in Orange County in Monroe around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, on Route 105 on Larkin Drive.

According to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions, New York State Police responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a minivan far off the roadway in a ditch with a person trapped inside.

Lieb said responding troopers found the trapped person unconscious and broke the windows to get the victim out.

Paramedics then performed CPR on the victim while being transported to Garnet Health Medical Center.

The condition of the person was not known.

Lieb said State Police are investigating how the accident occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

