Sudden Death Of Monroe Orangetheory Trainer Spreads Shock, Sadness: Honoring Jeremy Whitehead

Born in Lakeland, Florida, Jeremy served as an Army combat medic in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2013. Those values carried into his civilian life, where he became a dynamic personal trainer at Orangetheory Fitness in Monroe.

Beyond fitness, Jeremy was a proud member of the Knuckle Draggerz Veterans Club and 9-Line, communities where his love for camaraderie and his fellow veterans shone brightly, his obituary reads.

Jeremy's sudden passing has left a void in the lives of many, especially within the Orangetheory Fitness community. In his honor, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his 3-month-old daughter, Jolie Rose Whitehead. As of Monday, Dec. 23, the campaign had raised over $48,000.

In the wake of his death, dozens of friends in the fitness community dedicated their workouts to Jeremy as shock and sadness continued to spread.

In addition to Jolie, Jeremy is survived by his mother, Carol Taylor; father, Wayne Whitehead; stepmother, Charlene Whitehead; fiancée, Emilia Sainato; brothers Jacob (Kayla) Whitehead and Jason Moore; and sisters Jessica (Hunter) Holley, Cheyenne Whitehead, and Karen (Damon) Walters.

Click here for Jeremy Lee Whitehead's complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

