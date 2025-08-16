Mohammadsadegh Kiani, of Plainview, had traveled to the Town of Monroe to spend the day with friends, according to investigators.

Around 3:50 p.m., Kiani was sitting alone on a yellow inflatable paddle board about 40 feet from shore in water 6 to 7 feet deep when he lost his balance and fell, troopers said. He began struggling in the water and did not resurface.

Several patrons from the American Legion Post, located across the street from the lake, rushed to help and pulled Kiani from the water. They immediately began life-saving efforts until EMS and state police arrived.

Kiani was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in critical condition, but despite extensive resuscitation, he was pronounced dead.

The drowning was determined to be accidental, with no foul play suspected.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Chester Police Department.

Details about Mohammadsadegh Kiani's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

