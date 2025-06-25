Former Substitute Teacher At Monroe-Woodbury HS, Youth Leader Sexually Abused Child: Police

Joshua R. DeCoteau was taken into custody on Friday, June 20, after an investigation led by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Monroe, State Police announced on Wednesday, June 25.

According to police, the investigation began in April 2025 when the Blooming Grove Police Department received a report of sexual abuse involving a minor. Authorities say DeCoteau is accused of forcibly touching the victim's intimate parts.

DeCoteau previously worked as a substitute teacher at Monroe-Woodbury High School and had also served as a youth leader at The Journey Church in Harriman. According to authorities, he had been removed from the church role before the incident in question.

He now faces the charges of forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

DeCoteau was processed and arraigned in City of Middletown Court, where he was remanded to the Orange County Jail. His bail was set at $500 cash, a $2,500 secured bond, or 10 percent of a $2,500 partially secured bond.

DeCoteau is next due to appear in Village of Harriman Court on Wednesday, July 16 at 5 p.m., and in Village of Monroe Court on Tuesday, August 5 at 6 p.m.

