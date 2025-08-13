Decorated Vietnam Vet, TV Producer, Philanthropist From Monroe Dies At 75

Michael John Mancino Jr., a resident of Burnt Hills in Saratoga County who hailed from Monroe in Orange County, died at his home on Thursday, Aug. 7, at the age of 75, according to his obituary.

Born Nov. 5, 1949, to the late Michael and Patricia Mancino, he grew up in Monroe, graduating from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 1968, where he served as senior class vice president.

Drafted into the US Army in 1969, Mancino served with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam as an M60 machine gunner and radio operator on a V100 armored vehicle, leading daily supply convoys to outer firebases. He earned multiple military medals before his honorable discharge as a sergeant in 1970 — service he considered a defining part of his life, his obituary said.

After three years working for his family’s trucking company, Mancino earned an associate degree from Rockland Community College in 1975 and a bachelor’s degree in communications from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1978.

His career in broadcast television spanned 36 years, producing and directing programming for CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS Frontline, CNN, Showtime, and numerous corporate and entertainment clients. He lived and worked in both New York City and Los Angeles, traveling extensively for his work.

In his final professional chapter, Mancino joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), producing live satellite broadcasts and documenting disasters nationwide, from the Northridge earthquake to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, according to his obituary.

An avid outdoorsman and lifelong photographer — a passion inspired by his mother — Mancino captured landscapes, wildlife, and moments that reflected his deep appreciation for nature.

In later years, he turned his focus to philanthropy, creating the ComPro Endowment at SUNY Plattsburgh and other scholarships, often supporting veterans pursuing higher education. He also donated his time and skills to nonprofits, particularly those serving veterans.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home in Ballston Lake, followed by a remembrance service. Interment with military honors will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Click here to read Mancino's full obituary.

