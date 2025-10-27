Woman Nearly Kills Father Over Clogged Toilet Fight In Otisville: Here's Her Fate

Otisville resident Kimberly Mann, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in Orange County Court after previously pleading guilty to assault in the first degree. She will also serve five years of post-release supervision, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Friday, Oct. 24.

Prosecutors said the assault happened on Aug. 14, 2024, at the family’s home in Otisville, where Mann got into an argument with her mother over a clogged toilet. When her father tried to intervene, Mann pulled a knife hidden in her shirt and repeatedly stabbed him in the chest, causing collapsed lungs and severe blood loss.

When police arrived, Mann was reportedly sitting outside smoking a cigarette and told officers that her father was probably dying inside, according to court documents. Emergency responders were able to save the victim’s life.

At her plea hearing, Mann admitted to intentionally causing serious physical injury to another person using a dangerous weapon.

District Attorney Hoovler described the incident as “a nightmare.”

"Domestic violence is insidious and, as seen in this case, can be terrifyingly violent," Hoovler added, going on to say, "Cases such as this one are incredibly challenging and while the defendant’s acceptance of responsibility saved the family from the trauma of recounting the incident at trial, the significant prison sentence imposed is necessary to underscore the seriousness of the defendant’s actions."

Hoovler commended the Town of Mount Hope Police and New York State Police for their investigation and praised the quick response of law enforcement and emergency personnel who saved the victim’s life.

He also urged victims of domestic violence to seek help through his office and agencies such as Fearless! Hudson Valley, which provides support and resources to those affected by abuse.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Minisink Valley and receive free news updates.