Slate Hill Man Killed After Crashing Into Pole in Wawayanda, Police Say

A 66-year-old man was killed after crashing into a utility pole in Orange County, state police said.

New York State Police car.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
The crash happened around 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, on Ridgebury Road in the town of Wawayanda, New York State Police announced on Thursday, July 17. 

An investigation revealed that the man, identified as Kevin P. Demarest, had been traveling southwest when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a telephone pole. 

Demarest was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

