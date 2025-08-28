Months-Long Closure To Snag Route 6 Stretch In Greenville: Here's Where

The New York State Department of Transportation will close Route 6 between Breezy Lane and Woods Road in the Town of Greenville beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The closure will remain in place through Friday, Nov. 7, while crews replace a culvert along the busy roadway.

During the project, all traffic will be detoured, and motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time. Weather conditions could affect the timeline of the work.

Authorities reminded drivers to follow posted detours and use caution when traveling through the area.

