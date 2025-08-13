Minisink Firefighter Faces Long Recovery After Stroke: Community Rushes To Help

Chris Earl, a member of the Johnson Volunteer Fire Department in the Orange County town of Minisink, was hospitalized on Saturday, July 19, after the medical emergency left him facing a lengthy and challenging recovery.

According to a GoFundMe launched Tuesday, Aug. 12 by friend Antonio Pinheiro, Earl’s rehabilitation will require extensive medical care, therapy, and major modifications to his home to accommodate new mobility needs.

"Chris Earl has always been the one to show up when others needed help," the fundraiser reads, continuing, "Now it’s our turn to show up for him!!!!”

In addition to his volunteer firefighting service, Earl is active with the Knights of Columbus Council #16365 and his church community. Friends say his years of service have been marked by “courage, compassion, and humility.”

As of Wednesday, Aug. 13, the GoFundMe had raised $2,360 toward its $24,000 goal.

Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Minisink Valley and receive free news updates.