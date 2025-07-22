Man Threw Cocaine From SUV During Chase On I-84 In Wawayanda, Police Say

The incident happened around 4:04 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, when troopers tried to stop a 2005 GMC Yukon going east on I-84 in the town of Wawayanda for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, July 22.

Police say the driver, later identified as Robert M. Flynn of Montgomery, did not pull over, leading troopers on a short pursuit that ended on Schutt Road in the town of Wallkill. Flynn was taken into custody without incident, authorities added.

During the investigation, troopers recovered an object that had been thrown from the vehicle during the chase. It was found to contain around 0.8 grams of cocaine, according to police.

Flynn was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, as well as two misdemeanors: obstructing governmental administration and fleeing a police officer. He was also issued several traffic citations.

Flynn was processed at State Police barracks and released with a court date in Wawayanda set for Monday, August 14 at 3 p.m.

