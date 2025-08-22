Man Points Gun At Driver After Miles-Long Road Rage Incident In Wawayanda: Sheriff

The incident happened in Wawayanda on Thursday morning, Aug. 21, around 10:15 a.m., when deputies and New York State Police responded to reports of a road rage altercation on Route 17M, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, Aug. 22.

Investigators determined that the confrontation spanned several miles before escalating when the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Marckensy Louissaint of Highland Mills, allegedly pulled alongside the victim, a 29-year-old New Jersey resident, and pointed a black handgun at him.

Deputies later found Louissaint at his workplace in Middletown and recovered a Glock 23 pistol, the sheriff’s office said.

Louissaint was charged with one count of second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Wawayanda Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

