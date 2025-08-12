Man Fires Shotgun At Woman's Vehicle During Confrontation In Wawayanda Driveway: Police

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, when troopers responded to a harassment complaint on County Road 12 in the Town of Wawayanda, New York State Police said on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

According to investigators, a 60-year-old woman had been retrieving mail from her residence and drove up the driveway to turn around. At the top of the driveway, she was confronted by the residents, identified as 35-year-old James M. Blake and a 32-year-old woman.

During the altercation, police said Blake took out what appeared to be a shotgun and fired a round toward the victim’s vehicle, damaging it. No injuries were reported.

Blake was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Orange County Court’s Central Arraignment Part and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.

Blake is scheduled to appear in Wawayanda Town Court at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

