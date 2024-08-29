Tourists Spent Record-Breaking Amount On Long Island Last Year, Report Shows

Travelers spent a record-breaking $7.5 billion across Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2023, according to data from New York State’s annual Tourism Economics report.

That figure far surpassed 2022’s record-breaking spending of $6.6 billion by 12.7 percent.

Tourists spent the most, 36 percent, on food and beverages, followed by lodging at 20 percent, the report found. Retail and service stations added another $1.2 billion, or 16 percent of total spend.

Suffolk County saw the biggest increase in tourism dollars in 2023, with 15.6 percent more spending over 2022, according to the report. Spending in Nassau County was up 9.1 percent over the previous year.

“The continued record-breaking growth of tourism spending on Long Island to a staggering $7.5 billion in 2023 positions our region in a new competitive set of many top tier metropolitan destinations in the US, including Anaheim, Dallas, Scottsdale and Tampa Bay and even tops many other states in overall tourism economic impact,” said Discover Long Island president and CEO, Kristen Reynolds.

“Most importantly, it’s Long Island residents who reap the greatest rewards from a thriving tourism industry that creates local jobs, supports small businesses, and generates $900 million in local and state tax revenues, lowering every household’s tax levy by almost $1,000 annually.”

An estimated 41.8 million tourists visit Long Island each year, according to data cited by Discover Long Island. Of those, 18.7 million are overnight trip visitors.

Click here to view the complete Tourism Economics report.

