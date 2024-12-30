Mostly Cloudy 52°

Table For None: Looking Back At Long Island Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2024

As the sun sets on 2024, Long Islanders are saying bittersweet goodbyes to some beloved eateries that served up more than just meals — they offered fond memories, good company, and plenty of laughs.

American Standard Whiskey Bar &amp; Grill (left &amp; right), and Stella Ristorante (center).

 Photo Credit: Facebook users Stella's Restaurant & American Standard Whiskey Bar
The Lindencrest Diner in Lindenhurst.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Stella Ristorante in Floral Park.

Photo Credit: Facebook // Stella's Restaurant
American Standard Whiskey Bar &amp; Grill in Bay Shore.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/American Standard Whiskey Bar
The Argyle Grill &amp; Tavern, located at 90 Deer Park Avenue. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy and Daniel Fusaro with their triplet sons, Blaze, Chase, and Zackary.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Zackary Fusaro
The face behind T’s Chicken and Fish, most recently parked near the Bellport Long Island Rail Road station. 

 Photo Credit: Michael Mashburn
A now-closed TGI Fridays restaurant in Newington, CT.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Left: Sardinian barbecue pizza at Osteria Da Nino. Right: The interior of House of India. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Osteria Da Nino, House of India
Peppercorns on East Marie Street in Hicksville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Peter Pan Diner in Bay Shore was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, July 1. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view // Islip Fire Department
Michael Mashburn
Read More Stories

From cherished neighborhood spots to bold new ventures that couldn’t weather the storm, these restaurant closures tell the story of a dining scene as dynamic as the island itself.

Lindencrest Diner Closing After 39 Years

The Lindencrest Diner – located in Lindenhurst at 330 West Montauk Highway – announced it was closing after 39 years in business.

Stella Ristorante In Floral Park Closing After 64 Years

Stella Ristorante, a cherished, family-run Italian restaurant in Floral Park, announced its closure, leaving decades of meals and memories in its wake.

Bay Shore's American Standard Whiskey Bar Announces Closure

American Standard Whiskey Bar & Grill – a Southern-inspired favorite located at 53 West Main Street in Bay Shore – will hold its last dinner service on New Year’s Eve, the restaurant announced

'Last Call:' Long Island Restaurant Closes After 24 Years

Argyle Grill & Tavern, located at 90 Deer Park Avenue in Babylon, announced that its last day in business would be Sunday, June 30.

Manorville's Blazin Bagel Closes After Owner's Cancer Death

Daniel Fusaro, co-owner of Blazin’ Bagel and Deli in Manorville, shuttered the business following the death of his wife Kathy to breast cancer in November.

T’s Chicken and Fish Pulling Out Of Bellport Location

A popular food truck in Bellport dishing chicken sandwiches, wings, and other delectable dishes announced it was moving on. Destination? Unknown.

TGI Friday's Shutters LI Stores

TGI Fridays announced it was closing nearly 30 "underperforming" locations across the northeast and would sell eight restaurants to the chain's former CEO.

Huntington's House of India, Osteria Da Nino Close

Loyal patrons said goodbye to a pair of Huntington restaurants boasting a combined nearly half century of culinary expertise.

Peppercorns, A Hicksville Mainstay, To Close

It was closing time for popular Hicksville eatery Peppercorns Restaurant & Catering after more than 40 years.

GoFundMe Created After Peter Pan Diner Destroyed By Fire

For the first time in nearly 70 years, the kitchen at this beloved Bay Shore diner was closed after a devastating fire.

