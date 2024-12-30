Table For None: Looking Back At Long Island Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2024

From cherished neighborhood spots to bold new ventures that couldn’t weather the storm, these restaurant closures tell the story of a dining scene as dynamic as the island itself.

Lindencrest Diner Closing After 39 Years

The Lindencrest Diner – located in Lindenhurst at 330 West Montauk Highway – announced it was closing after 39 years in business.

Stella Ristorante In Floral Park Closing After 64 Years

Stella Ristorante, a cherished, family-run Italian restaurant in Floral Park, announced its closure, leaving decades of meals and memories in its wake.

Bay Shore's American Standard Whiskey Bar Announces Closure

American Standard Whiskey Bar & Grill – a Southern-inspired favorite located at 53 West Main Street in Bay Shore – will hold its last dinner service on New Year’s Eve, the restaurant announced

'Last Call:' Long Island Restaurant Closes After 24 Years

Argyle Grill & Tavern, located at 90 Deer Park Avenue in Babylon, announced that its last day in business would be Sunday, June 30.

Manorville's Blazin Bagel Closes After Owner's Cancer Death

Daniel Fusaro, co-owner of Blazin’ Bagel and Deli in Manorville, shuttered the business following the death of his wife Kathy to breast cancer in November.

T’s Chicken and Fish Pulling Out Of Bellport Location

A popular food truck in Bellport dishing chicken sandwiches, wings, and other delectable dishes announced it was moving on. Destination? Unknown.

TGI Friday's Shutters LI Stores

TGI Fridays announced it was closing nearly 30 "underperforming" locations across the northeast and would sell eight restaurants to the chain's former CEO.

Huntington's House of India, Osteria Da Nino Close

Loyal patrons said goodbye to a pair of Huntington restaurants boasting a combined nearly half century of culinary expertise.

Peppercorns, A Hicksville Mainstay, To Close

It was closing time for popular Hicksville eatery Peppercorns Restaurant & Catering after more than 40 years.

GoFundMe Created After Peter Pan Diner Destroyed By Fire

For the first time in nearly 70 years, the kitchen at this beloved Bay Shore diner was closed after a devastating fire.

