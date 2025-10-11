Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Strategic Response Team Finds Loaded Gun On North Carolina Man On Long Island: Police

A loaded handgun was found on a North Carolina man during a Strategic Response Team (SRT) traffic stop in North Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 10, at 9:36 p.m., detectives announced.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Thomas Haynes, 47, of Roanoke Rapids, was driving a 2008 Honda when officers stopped him near Rockaway Turnpike and East Avenue, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An investigation uncovered a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun inside the vehicle, police said.

Haynes was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

His preliminary arraignment was scheduled at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, authorities said.

