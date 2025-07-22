Rabies Declared 'Imminent Public Health Threat' In Nassau County

Officials made the formal declaration Tuesday, July 22, after confirming two dozen rabies cases among raccoons and feral cats.

At least 25 rabid animals have been confirmed since July 2024, marking a troubling return of a virus that had previously been eradicated from the area in 2016, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.

“The resurgence of rabies in Nassau County, with its high population density and after nearly a decade of absence, represents a serious and evolving public health concern,” said Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman.

Officials say rabies is now actively circulating across multiple communities, putting both humans and pets at risk.

“With this declaration, we are taking decisive action to safeguard our residents, their families, and their pets from this dangerous virus,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

As part of that response, the county will continue its Raccoon Rabies Control Program this fall, distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits throughout the area to immunize raccoons—the primary wildlife carriers of rabies in Nassau.

Rabies is a viral disease spread through bites, scratches, or contact with infected saliva. While no human cases have been reported in Nassau County so far, officials stress that immediate treatment after exposure is critical to prevent the disease from becoming fatal.

How to Stay Safe:

Don’t feed or approach wild animals or strays.

Keep pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date.

Bring pets indoors at night and supervise them outside.

Avoid handling dead or sick animals.

Report unusual animal behavior or dead wildlife to rabies@nassaucountyny.gov.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately and call the Nassau County Department of Health at 516-227-9663 (or 516-742-6154 after hours and on weekends).

More information is available on the Nassau County Department of Health website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.