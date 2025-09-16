Nearly $450,000 has already been returned to 80 workers who were shortchanged on wages or benefits, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

Cases include:

Two Garden City medspa owners, accused of taking $6,000 each from prospective employees for fake training programs and failing to pay them for about 150 hours of work. The men allegedly stole more than $16,000, prosecutors said. They pleaded not guilty and face up to seven years in prison.

A Rockville Centre construction company owner, accused of hiding payroll to avoid more than $1.5 million in workers’ compensation premiums, prosecutors said. He pleaded not guilty and faces up to 15 years if convicted.

An asbestos removal company, convicted of stealing more than $80,000 in wages from public school projects, prosecutors said. The firm and its president are now banned from public contracts for five years.

Other cases were resolved with restitution agreements that returned another $363,000 to local workers.

“This is not just about dollars and cents. It’s about justice for the hardworking men and women of Nassau County who were taken advantage of by heartless crooks,” said District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Workers who believe they are victims of wage theft can contact the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office at 516-571-3800 or file a complaint with the New York State Department of Labor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.