Nassau Co. Corrections Officer Steals Over $100K In Benefits Meant For Estranged Wife, DA Says

Christopher Kowalewski, 49, of Merrick, was indicted for grand larceny in Nassau County Court on Monday, Feb. 10, after prosecutors said he deposited and cashed 11 checks worth $110,000 that were issued for his estranged wife’s back surgery.

Kowalewski, a Nassau County corrections officer, received the checks from United Healthcare between December 2021 and December 2023, according to the DA’s office. The payments were issued under the New York State Empire Plan (NYSHIP) for out-of-network providers following his estranged wife’s surgery in March 2022.

Instead of forwarding the funds to the service providers as required, Kowalewski deposited nine of the checks into a joint bank account and cashed the remaining two, prosecutors said.

The funds were reportedly spent on personal expenses, with financial records showing that between August and November 2022, Kowalewski withdrew $75,600 in cash after depositing a single check worth $92,488.

Kowalewski surrendered to police on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, a felony, and was released on his own recognizance. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Public servants are entrusted with doing the right thing, and when they take advantage of the system for personal gain, it hurts everyone,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “My office is committed to holding public servants accountable when they violate community trust and ignore their oaths.”

