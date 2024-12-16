Mysterious Drones Spotted Over Long Island Amid Growing Local, State Monitoring Efforts

Local town Facebook and Nextdoor groups were inundated with reported sightings of the so far unexplained aircraft over the weekend, including in Oyster Bay, Huntington Station, Seaford, Northport, West Babylon, and Smithtown.

The drones, first reported in mid-November over New Jersey, have caused disruptions and rampant speculation across the region. Notably, operations at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor were halted for nearly an hour on Friday, Dec. 13, after drones were detected near the runways.

Days later, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that federal officials were deploying a state-of-the-art drone detection system over New York after she called for additional resources to bolster drone detection and response capabilities.

“This has gone too far,” Hochul said. “This system will support state and federal law enforcement in their investigations.”

Hochul expressed gratitude to the Biden Administration for its support but emphasized the need for further Congressional action.

She called on lawmakers to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act, which would provide states like New York with the authority and resources required to respond to drone-related incidents.

While federal officials have emphasized that the drones do not appear to pose a public safety or national security threat, the sightings have sparked widespread speculation and anxiety. Social media users have raised concerns about potential foreign involvement, but authorities have stated there is no evidence of malicious intent.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Police confirmed they were working closely with County Executive Ed Romaine and state and federal law enforcement partners to “monitor the situation in real-time” following reported sightings.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called on federal elected officials to “come forward, be transparent, and tell the public exactly what’s going on.”

The growing mystery also prompted a pointed response from President-elect Donald Trump, who suggested the drones be shot down.

“Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday, Dec. 13. “I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!”

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI continue to investigate the sightings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.