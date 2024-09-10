Mineola Eatery Takes Top Spot In Yelp's Ramen Rating

Youta Ramen, located at 58 Old Country Road in Mineola, claimed the top spot on Yelp's best new ramen restaurants for 2024 thanks in part to the chef's dedication and patience in creating authentic Japanese fare.

Rich, 16-hour tonkotsu broth and authentic homemade dishes earned this Long Island ramen hotspot the #1 slot on our 2024 list. Yelp users rave about their standout offerings, including the “rich and savory” black garlic tonkotsu ramen, shoyu truffle ramen, and spicy tonkotsu ramen, as well as unique appetizers like shishamo tempura.

Youta Ramen has 383 reviews on Yelp, with 322 earning five out of five stars.

"One of the few restaurants where every dish BLOWS me away," one person wrote. "The best ramen. The best bao buns. The best parfaits. Everything is so incredibly fresh and flavorful. The Ramen has such a depth of flavor that you truly cannot get on Long Island anywhere else. 10/10"

Many people cited the exceptional customer service along with the glowing food recommendations.

"This place was phenomenal. Everyone enjoyed their meal," another person said. "The waitress was so nice too. My ramen was maybe the best I've ever had. Everything was so fantastic. My friend got the Una don and said it was amazing and tender. Same with my boyfriend Chashu don. We will absolutely come back and I 100% recommend. Trust me on this!"

Youta Ramen topped Yelp's list with Ramen Boys in Las Vegas, Rudy’s Ramen in Chicago, and Taniku Izakaya in San Francisco finishing in descending order.

Click here to see the full list.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.